midwxst Continues His Rise To Stardom With New Album "better luck next time."

Lawrencia Grose
March 20, 2022 14:04
better luck next time.
midwxst

Midwxst drops his first project of 2022.


Midwxst got his start at virality on Tik Tok last year after his sounds began to be used by thousands. At only 18 years old, he has been grinding consistently since 2020 to make a name for himself. The Indiana artist has a hyper-pop rap type of sound which makes him stand out amongst others in the game and get compared to some of the greats like Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti

Better luck next time, like his previous projects, BACK IN ACTION and SUMMER03, features a small list of songs that show off his huge talent and wide range of versatility. He uses electronic beats, melodic flows, and captivating lyrics. The album starts with an interlude where Midwxst reflects on moments in life where he felt worthless, to being proud of who he is today, and carries on into other well-produced tracks.

Go listen to better luck next time now.

Tracklist

1. better luck next time. (interlude)
2. riddle
3. i know you hate me
4. car seats
5. switching sides
6. misery
7. step back
8. okay (feat. brakence)
9. on my mind

