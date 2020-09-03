Michael Rapaport Criticized For Advising John Boyega To Be "Grateful" For "Star Wars" Role

After deciding to weigh in on John Boyga's recent comments, Michael Rapaport is catching a bit of backlash. In Boyega's interview with British GQ, the actor challenged Disney to take more responsibility for how they handled his character in Star Wars. He suggested that they promoted his character as being more involved with the storyline than he actually was, pushing him forward for publicity while casting him to the side when faced with adversity and racism. Boyega also spoke of his co-stars of color who faced similar struggles.



Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Staff / Getty Images

Michael Rapaport took to Twitter to speak directly to John Boyega, telling him that what he experienced while on Star Wars isn't anything new. "@JohnBoyega Yo my man you have done so much in such a short period of time. Congrats.. but you ain’t the first actor to have an un nuanced character in a Star Wars movie #beniciodeltoro Welcome to show business. Sh*t doesn’t always go ur way," Rapaport tweeted.

Boyega replied, "Did you read the article ? thanks for the additional name to my list though." In true Rapaport fashion, he came back with another hit. "Ya I read the article. That’s why I tweeted u. It’s show business. Things don’t always work out the way YOU plan.Happens to ALL of Us. Again be grateful for all u done so far which is a lot more than TONS of great actors of all races who also had roles cut down & will continue to."

Things were shut down when Boyega ended things with ":) no. Thanks though." Then, Michael Rapaport faced the wrath of the internet as people fired off messages. Check out a few responses below.