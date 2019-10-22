Michael Jordan's 11th signature sneaker is widely regarded as one of the greatest Air Jordans of all-time, with classic colorways ranging from the "Concord" and "Cool Grey" to new styles like the "72-10" and "Win Like '96."

In addition to all of the Air Jordan 11s that have released of the years, there are many other mystical colorways that never saw the light of day. Among them, the elusive "Carbon Fiber" Air Jordan 11 Low sample that was made specifically for His Airness.

As seen in the photo embedded below, courtesy of Oregon Sole, the kicks come equipped with a monochromatic grey build, highlighted by a carbon fiber overlay in place of the traditional patent leather.

Jordan Brand may not have any plans to release the cool grey "Carbon Fiber" 11 Lows, but there are plenty of other all-new colorways coming soon, including the "Vast Grey" women's exclusive, the Lakers-looking "Concord" alternate, and a suede Air Jordan 11 Low.

Not to mention, the iconic "Bred" Air Jordan 11 will be back in retailers this holiday season. Click here for release details on that colorway.