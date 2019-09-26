When Michael Jordan made his big return to basketball in the mid-90s, one of the first shoes he ever got to wear was the Air Jordan 11 which has earned its place among the Mount Rushmore of Jordan silhouettes. There are so many incredible colorways of this shoe and every time a new one is released, sneakerheads flock to it. The classics tend to do the best though and as we head into 2020, Jordan Brand is making sure we get the creme de la creme of Jordan 11 colorways before the year ends.

Of course, I am talking about the infamous Chicago "Bred" colorway which features a black patent leather upper and red highlights on the outsole. It's a clean pair of shoes that continues to be a favorite amongst OG sneakerheads. According to @zsneakerheadz, the shoe is set to release on Saturday, December 14th and will be a general release. This means if you want them, you're not going to struggle to get them.

Interestingly, these are going to be coming in full family sizing. This means adult, grade school, pre-school, toddler, and crib sized will all be available for purchase. The exact prices for each of these sizes can be found in the post below.