Jordan Brand's annual tradition of releasing an Air Jordan 11 during the Holiday season will continue this year, as the iconic "Bred" AJ11 will be returning to retailers for the first time since 2012. But that's not all.

According to sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz, an all-new "Vast Grey" colorway of the Air Jordan 11 will also be releasing as part of Jordan Brand's 2019 Holiday Collection.

The color code is reportedly listed as "White/Metallic Silver-Vast Grey" and it is believed these will be another Women's release - meaning the largest size will be the equivalent of a men's 10.5. An early image of the upcoming 11s surfaced on Friday, and it looks as though the traditional patent leather overlays will come equipped with some sparkling detailing to offset the white leather construction.

Jordan Brand has not yet announced any official release details, but @Zsneakerheadz reports that the kicks will be launching on November 30 for the retail price of #220. Stay tuned for more details.