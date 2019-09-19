Jordan Brand is reportedly planning to release another suede Air Jordan 11 Low in 2020, this time featuring the always popular red, black and white color scheme.

Sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz reports that the colorway is listed as follows: "White/University Red-Black-True Red," and although images of the kicks have not yet surfaced they could look like the mockup shown below.

Like the previous suede Air Jordan 11s, it is believed that the soft material will actually encompass the entire silhouette, in place of the mesh upper as well as the iconic patent leather overlays.

According to @Zsneakerheadz, the sneakers are expected to launch on April 25, although that release date is certainly subject to change. Stay tuned for an early look of exactly what to expect from the upcoming suede Air Jordan 11 Low.

