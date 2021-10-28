One of the most popular music videos in history is Michael Jackson's "Thriller." The song was included on Jackson's 1980s album of the same name, and later, Jackson would call on horror film director John Landis to helm the mini-movie music video and in turn, it has become a Halloween staple. As the spooky holiday approaches, there have been plenty of "Thriller" references, and Jackson's eldest child Prince Michael recalls his father pranking the kids with his popular track.

Prince visited Fox Soul's "The Mix" to talk all things Halloween, including hosting his huge, annual costume party that hosts a star-studded guest list. During the chat, he revisited the first time his father played the "Thriller" video for his kids.



Ethan Miller / Staff / Getty Images

“That’s a very traumatic moment for me,” he joked. “We were young, we were at Neverland and we watched it on the big screen at the theatre that we had there. The moment — not the full werecat — but in between the transformation when he’s like, ‘Get Away!’ The teeth and the eyes, it just terrified me.”

“After we finished the music video, he said, ‘You guys should be careful. You know you can’t be around me when the full moon comes up because that’s real.'” The Jackson children continue to pay homage to their father's iconic fright moment with the "Thriller Night" costume party. It will reportedly benefit the Heal Los Angeles Foundation, an organization developed by Prince Michael.

"I'm so excited to host our event this year; although we had a virtual event with Omarion in 2020, there's magic on the Hayvenhurst property and it's so great to be able to share it with everyone after we've been cooped up for almost a year," Prince said in a statement, adding that they have outdone themselves this year.

Watch his interview with The Mix below and make sure to revisit the music video for "Thriller."

