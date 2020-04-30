It's difficult to lose a parent at any age, but Michael Joseph Jackson, Jr., or Prince, is hoping that he's making his father proud. There are a number of famous faces lending their resources and platforms to help the less fortunate during this COVID-19 pandemic, including Prince Jackson whose charity, Heal Los Angeles, has teamed up with Fresh N Lean to distribute meals to those in need.

"I would like to think that [my dad would be] be very proud, because I think this was one of his main goals -- not only to spread his message of positivity and happiness, but to see it enacted in his kids," Prince shared with Entertainment Tonight. "As a father, I think that's what you want to do when you raise kids. You're preparing them for the world and the type of person they're going to be."

He also credits his upbringing for why he's so actively involved with charitable work. "I'm very grateful that I have this feeling that it's this collaborative ecosystem -- we all need to help each other -- and that came from the way that he raised us," Prince added. "I was very fortunate to have him as a father. I had a lot of unique experiences growing up, and what I'm trying to do with my platform and the non-profit or the charity organization is to share those experiences."

