We may be receiving another film about the King of Pop but this time, his family plans on being more actively involved. Michael Jackson's legacy in entertainment and beyond is unmatched, and while there are several debates regarding other artists being more talented than the late icon, no one will ever fill his shoes. Still, there are some who believe that Jackson's legacy depreciated due to his child sex abuse scandal.

Singer TJ Jackson, son of Tito Jackson and Michael's nephew, recently told the Daily Mirror that a biopic about the King of Pop may arrive. It is hoped that in this film, the world will have an alternate view of the singer.

In recent years, the Leaving Neverland documentary stirred up controversy after two men alleged that the superstar singer abused them at his home when they were children. Although they have been confronted over incorrect timelines, both men insist that they are telling the truth. Unsurprisingly, the docuseries didn't sit well with the Jackson family and they hope that their film project will cast a new light.

“I think it’s awful, to be honest. I think it’s very sad," said TJ. "I think it’s in a way disgusting because what sells in this world is negativity. People like to gossip, people like scandals. My uncle is not here to defend himself, so he’s an easy target. He was always an easy target, because he was always quiet.

“But now that he’s no longer with us, there couldn’t be an easier target. Everyone knows who Michael Jackson is. So it’s an easy story to sell. But I truly believe truth always wins out.” However, any film that the Jackson family would share wouldn't be hyperfocused on any scandals, but on Michael Jackson's life.

“The importance my family had in Black culture first, Black people, and allowing people of all nationalities to idolize a Black family or Black figures is something I think gets lost," TJ added. "To become, you know, sex symbols for our huge band and number one in the early '70s as Black kids is an incredible accomplishment. That story needs to be amplified in my opinion. So, I think there will be a Jackson story, a biopic."

