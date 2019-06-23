Janet Jackson has been silent ever since Leaving Neverland aired and brought another wave of controversy regarding sexual allegations upon her deceased brother. Now, she has broken her silence. Ms. Jackson spoke with The Sunday Times and revealed that she believes her brother's legacy is not in danger. "It will continue," says Jackson of Michael's legacy. "I love it when I see kids emulating him, when adults still listen to his music," she continued. "It just lets you know the impact that my family has had on the world." She added, "I hope I'm not sounding arrogant in any way -- I'm just stating what it is. It's really all God's doing, and I'm just thankful for that."

Janet did not speak on Wade Robson and James Safechuck's allegations directly, but her support for her brother makes her stance obvious. She has also been playing Michael's music at her concerts despite the controversy that came from Leaving Neverland. The Jackson Estate is taking HBO to court for the docuseries, but the chances of them winning are slim. The strength of the #MeToo movement over the last two years has given power to the victims, and has also opened a floodgate of investigative docuseries that allow media companies to make money off the suffering of others. While the dissemination of information that can help expose predators and teach the population are always welcome, at what point does the entire endeavor turn into a cash grab?