Aaron Rodgers was absolutely abysmal in the first game of the season last weekend as the Green Bay Packers fell to the New Orleans Saints by a score of 38-3. Rodgers could not find any consistency throughout the match and it had many NFL fans roasting him for his effort. After a summer of drama, Rodgers had nothing to show for it, and for a brief moment, he was a laughing stock on social media.

Throughout the entire week, Rodgers has been ripped into by various media personalities, including Stephen A. Smith who is usually Aaron's biggest fan. Now, Michael Irvin is getting at Rodgers, telling TMZ that the Packers player should have never threatened to retire.

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

"This game is too hard," Irvin said. "That's why you hear people say, if you're talking about or thinking about retiring, you're already retired. So. Aaron was was thinking about not playing. And it showed up, man."

Irvin's analysis is an interesting one given the fact that he has won three NFL titles. The former Dallas Cowboys great knows what it takes to perform at a high level, and clearly, Rodgers isn't up to snuff right now.

It's not all doom and gloom for Rodgers as Irvin noted that the star QB is likely to bounce back. However, it's clear that his summer of antics were a key contributor to his Week 1 downfall.

[Via]