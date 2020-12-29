Creed star Michael B. Jordan will direct the third film in the franchise, his costar Tessa Thompson confirmed during an interview for MTV News.

Thompson joked that she plans to tease Jordan for his People's "Sexiest Man Alive" award victory: "It's gonna be ammo, I think, for me when he is engaging with me as a director," she joked. "I'm just gonna tell him to dial down the sexiness."

The Westworld actor also hinted at when fans can expect to see the film: "We're not gonna make [the movie] until later [next] year. Who knows what happens? ... I don't know if he'll still be the Sexiest Man Alive in six months. It could be Nnamdi [Asomugha]."

Jordan was awarded the "Sexiest Man Alive" titled by People last month. Thompson went on to say that she hasn't spoken with him in the time since, but joke that she isn't looking forward it hearing about it:

We're going to make another Creed very soon, and I don't need this. I just don't need it. I don't need any of it. It's too much for me to shoulder. It's too much for me to handle. No, I'm proud of him. I'm so happy for him. And I will give him a lot of crap about it in person and I cannot wait. ... I need to start developing pranks around all that.

