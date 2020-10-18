Michael B. Jordan is set to serve as a producer on Static Shock, an upcoming film centered on the titular superhero. Jordan says the movie will be the start of a new superhero universe centered around black characters.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

“I’m proud to be a part of building a new universe centered around black superheroes; our community deserves that,” Jordan told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. “Outlier Society is committed to bringing to life diverse comic book content across all platforms and we are excited to partner with Reggie and Warner Bros on this initial step.”

Static Shock was introduced by Milestone Comics in 1993. The company was created by Black writers and artists whose goal was to make the world of comics more diverse. The series was distributed by DC Comics.

The new film was announced at DC FanDome earlier this year. Additionally, there will be a Static Shock digital comic series, starting in Feb. 2021.

Jordan is not a rookie in the genre of superheroes. He starred in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by playing Killmonger in Black Panther. His work in the film received critical praise and the movie was a tremendous success.

The upcoming Static Shock film does not have a release date.

