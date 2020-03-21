It looks like we might be leaving this quarantine situation with the long-awaited sequel to 21 Savage and Metro Boomin's 2016 mixtape, Savage Mode. The continuous tease of Savage Mode 2 has had fans hoping that it would arrive sooner rather than later but it appears that Metro's current project as he practices self-isolation is wrapping up the project. Actually, even if health officials declare it okay to leave the house, Metro Boomin won't be leaving the house until Savage Mode 2 is ready to go.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"Now I can't leave the house until Savage Mode done," he wrote on Twitter followed by two dagger emojis. Metro Boomin and 21 Savage have been slowly plotting on the release of the project. The two sparked speculation that it would drop on March 13th, though that never actually happened.

Savage Mode 2 is among the several projects Metro Boomin has been working on recently. Yesterday, The Weeknd finally released his latest project After Hours that produced a few songs on. On top of that, Lil Durkannounced the No Auto Durk project which is a joint effort with Metro as well. It's unclear when Savage or No Auto Durk will drop but it's safe to say that it'll be after this whole coronavirus crisis dies down completely.

Keep your eyes peeled for more updates on 21 Savage and Metro Boomin's Savage Mode 2.