It would make total sense for 21 Savage and Metro Boomin to release their new collaborative album on Friday the 13th and it would appear as though we may be heading toward that direction.

Ever since the release of his single "Immortal," Atlanta rapper 21 Savage has been quiet with his moves. The long-rumoured Savage Mode 2 was confirmed by himself and producer Metro Boomin, but a release date was not set in stone. While the imminence of the project remains up in the air, Savage just dropped a major hint that we could be receiving it sooner rather than later.

Posting two dagger emojis on his Twitter page last night, fans began speculating as to whether that was the rapper's cryptic way of teasing the second iteration of Savage Mode. As noted by XXL, not even a full hour had passed before the star updated his Instagram page with a legitimate mention of the album, hinting that it could be out as soon as next week.

"Drop on the 13th @21savage," wrote a fan on Instagram, which was actually reposted by the artist on his story. While that doesn't mean that we're definitely receiving it on that date, it surely gives us the impression that it may.

If that's the case, 21 Savage and Metro Boomin would be sharing a release date with Rich The Kid and possibly Lil Uzi Vert. That means that we're eating good. Let's all cross our fingers for this.



Screenshot via Instagram