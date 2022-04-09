Method Man launched the second phase of the MEFaverse, a graphic novel that exists within the metaverse, on April 8. The project was developed with the help of Ray Acosta of Wu Music Group (WMG) and also features a unique collection of NFT profile pictures.

“Love of Hip Hop culture, love of NFTs/Web 3.0, love of art, love of comics, love of skateboarding, love of self, and love for one another,” Method Man said in a statement, discussing his motivations. “We literally lifted 20 of the main characters from the graphic novel and made 20x mini-collections consisting of 420 variations and unique traits of each for a total of 8400 variations. Crazy!”



Leon Bennett / Getty Images

The story for the graphic novel sees Method Man become a superhero and combines the Wu-Tang Clan rapper's love for hip hop, skateboarding, and comic books.

“We wanted to provide a safe place for everyone interested in all things Hip Hop, comic books, skateboarding, gaming, Web 3.0 and, of course, art,” Meth continued. “Times are different today than when I was coming up. Be proud of your nerdism and wear it on your chest! I know I am.”

The first phase of MEFaverse was released on March 25

"We're taking chances and bringing something new to the table. It's priceless to create the first graphic novel in the metaverse with utilities that benefit the community,” Acosta added in a statement.

