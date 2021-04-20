Mellow Rackz Drops Lavish Visual To "Diamonds" Single

She's a rapper on the rise, but Mellow Rackz grabbed attention after she and Kodak Black shared that they were engaged. It was just days after Valentine's Day when Bill Kapri and the 19-year-old artist shared loved-up photos and videos from their date. The social media posts showed a plane flying a banner where Kodak reportedly asked Rackz for her hand in marriage and judging by the massive engagement ring, it looks as if she said yes.

Recently, Mellow Rackz resurfaced with her new single "Diamonds" along with a visual to match. In the music video, viewers will find Rackz enjoying the life of luxury as she flashes cash, poses by expensive whips, and struts around a private jet. Expect to hear much more from Kodak Black's reported fiancée in the future, but until then, stream "Diamonds" by Mellow Rackz and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

B*tches see me I got 'em pressed yeah they uptight

Snatch your soul and catch that n*gga in his next life

I be running from the d*ck so he more hyped

He want this p*ssy so he's putting up a real fight