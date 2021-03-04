Since getting pardoned by former President Donald Trump earlier this year, Kodak Black has been living life to the fullest as a free man. The past two months have been like a whirlwind for the Bill Israel artist, as he has done everything from launching a scholarship and reportedly getting engaged to dropping heat with Lil Yachty and reaching out to Justin Bieber for a collaboration. Things are looking up for the Florida rapper, and now it appears that he'll be adding a little more joy to his life too.

In a video posted to Instagram by OnSite!, Kodak Black appears to hint that he is expecting his next child. Asking his followers for name suggestions, Kodak reminds fans that his son's name is King Khalid before suggesting the name Kiope Prince Kapri. In the video, there is a woman not seen on camera who deems both of those names ugly before suggesting the name Melly, perhaps suggesting that it is his alleged fianceé Mellow Rackz.

Kodak's reaction to Melly as his child's name is pretty hilarious, as he quickly retorts, "Who?!" After the woman doubles down on her name suggestion, Kodak skeptically responds, "My homebody name Melly. Melly?" OnSite! alleges that the baby that Kodak is expecting is not with Mellow Rackz, but that has not been officially confirmed or denied.

Regardless of who the baby's mother is, the Dying to Live artist definitely appears excited for the arrival of his next child. Since Kodak looking for a name that starts with 'K,' do you have any suggestions for the Florida rapper?

