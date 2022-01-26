The girls may be fighting... It's possible that there could be some drama forming behind-the-scenes between Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, and Doja Cat after fans pointed out that Megan unfollowed both of the rappers on Instagram. People have been speculating on possible reasons for the unfollowing, including a possible feud between Megan and Doja.



While there have not been many signs of a beef forming between the two rappers, several bloggers have speculated that there is some bad blood between Doja and Megan after a collaboration request was allegedly declined. That speculation has not been confirmed by either of the artists. However, according to some of the most popular theories, this doesn't actually have to do with Nicki. She was simply dragged in because of her affiliation to Doja, working with the rapper two years ago on the "Say So" remix.

Some fans are also noting that Megan's following count continues to decrease, meaning that she could simply be unfollowing everybody to start at a clean slate. This could signal a new era for the Houston-bred artist, and possibly a new album.

Do you think there's any drama between Megan, Doja, and Nicki? We will keep an eye on this situation but for now, this is all speculative.



