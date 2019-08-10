It looks like this Monday’s episode of Queen Radio will be a big one. Nicki Minaj just informed us that fellow Hot Girl Megan Thee Stallion will be making a guest appearance on her Apple Beats radio program. This comes just days after the two sent shockwaves throughout industry with their hot new collab “Hot Girl Summer” featuring Ty Dolla Sign.

Nicki wouldn't reveal what we could expect from the episode, but she said she’s got some surprises on the way and that it will be a “legendary mothafkn show.”

“‼️‼️‼️ ATTENTION‼️‼️‼️ BREAKING‼️‼️‼️ The STALLION will be on #QueenRADIO THIS COMING MONDAY‼️‼️‼️ WE ARE STARTING PROMPTLY @ 12NOON PST‼️‼️‼️ I have other surprises, but of course I’m not gonna tell y’all☺️ but it’s gon be a LEGENDARY MOTHAFKN SHOW‼️‼️‼️‼️.” Nicki wrote while sharing a photo of her & Meg with Lala this time on their video shoot. “Stop drooling fellas‼️‼️‼️🤤 dang look @ my babies @lala & @theestallion lookin like Barbies 😍😛.”

In other related news, the two ladies just wrapped up the video shoot for "Hot Girl Summer," which you can get a glimpse of right here. Look for that to be dropping soon, and be sure to check back Monday to see what this Queen Radio episode is all about.