- Music"Fast X" Soundtrack: Lil Durk, NBA YoungBoy, NLE Choppa, Kodak Black & More FeaturedThe franchise's tenth installment brought a heap of names together for a well-rounded and genre-fusing tracklist.ByGabriel Bras Nevares5.4K Views
- MusicLil Baby To Be Featured On Travis Scott’s “Highest In The Room”Listen to a snippet of Lil Baby's verse on Travis Scott's "Highest In The Room."ByKevin Goddard13.5K Views
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion To Be Guest On Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio This MondayNicki says it’s going to be a “LEGENDARY MOTHAFKN SHOW.”ByKevin Goddard3.1K Views
- MixtapesOffset, Tory Lanez & Roddy Ricch Highlight The Plug's Star-Studded "Plug Talk" ProjectJack The Plug managed quite the coup in the recruitment phase of "Plug Talk."ByDevin Ch7.3K Views
- Original ContentDrake, E-40 & Lil Nas X Dominate This Week's "FIRE EMOJI" PlaylistTune in to our weekly mix of the biggest rap and R&B tracks.ByDevin Ch3.9K Views
- MusicChris Brown, T-Pain & PARTYNEXTDOOR To Bless A1's "Turbulence" AlbumA1 is best known for blessing Chris Brown with some of his best material, and his appearances on "Love & Hip Hop," but on April 5th all bets are off as he's set to debut his "Turbulence" album.ByDevin Ch5.5K Views
- Original ContentExclusive: DaBaby Relishes The Pressure Of Competing With Other "Babies" In Hip-HopINTERVIEW: DaBaby details his comedic rap style and attitude, talks Ludacris comparisons and fellow "baby" colleagues.ByDevin Ch8.9K Views
- Music2 Chainz & LeBron Unpack "Rap Or Go To The League:" Kanye's Missing Verse & More2 Chainz and LeBron James chop it up for Apple Music.ByDevin Ch22.6K Views
- Music2 Chainz & Marsha Ambrosius Channel The Divine Order In "Tonight Show" Performance2 Chainz blew the fog horn real boisterously on Jimmy Fallon.ByDevin Ch1187 Views
- NewsOffset Asks CeeLo Green For Deliverance On "North Star"CeeLo Green helps Offset finds his way on the righteous path.ByDevin Ch21.8K Views
- MusicLil Pump Makes The Boldest Claim: "I Got Lady Gaga On The Album"Do you like you some Lady Gaga?ByDevin Ch4.5K Views
- NewsTyga Teams Up With Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke For "Low Key"Fifth Harmony breeds potential solo star signs in 2019.ByDevin Ch7.0K Views
- Music21 Savage's CD Version Of "A Lot" Reportedly Does Not Feature J. ColeJ. Cole's verse may have come in a little too late.ByAlex Zidel14.3K Views
- NewsA$AP Rocky Joins Action Bronson For "Swerve On Em"Listen to the new anthem.ByZaynab15.2K Views
- NewsLil Wayne Hops on "Hate Me Too" With Lucci Lou & T@Moolah, baby.ByZaynab12.4K Views
- PoliticsKanye West Collaborative Album With Talib Kweli Teased With Video Preview: "Timely AF"Old Kanye might re-emerge from this collaboration. ByZaynab4.7K Views
- MusicQuavo Confirms That Migos Will Feature On Kanye West's "Yandhi"Quavo was candid on Power 106 in Los Angeles.ByDevin Ch19.2K Views
- MusicLil Wayne Reportedly Still Hasn't Paid Nivea For "Tha Carter V" FeatureNivea is still waiting on her check.ByAlex Zidel55.3K Views
- MusicT.I. Needed "To Grow And Gain The Insight" Before Dropping "Dime Trap"T.I. spells out his inspiration for "Dime Trap" in a phone conversation with the press.ByDevin Ch4.5K Views
- MusicLil Wayne Explains Why Drake Wasn’t Featured On “Tha Carter V”Lil Wayne says "clearance issues" was the reason Drake wasn't on "C5."ByKevin Goddard80.8K Views