Considering Megan Thee Stallion's rise to fame within the last year it was only a matter of time before a lawsuit came her way and according to TMZ she's encountered one with her make up artist that's been brewing for some time. We previously posted about Megan's social media commentary with Akil McCoy who called her out for not crediting him for his work on her face after she told Vogue she did her own makeup.



Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

"No you filled in your eyebrows and put on your lighter Mac powder when I was done," Akila wrote. "This is not a makeup war I always do your makeup and never get credited."

TMZ now details how the "Cash Shit" rapper is threatening to sue Akil is he doesn't remain mute on their business happenings on social media. Megan's lawyer, Dina LaPolt, has sent a cease and desist to Akil claiming he's violating his non-disclosure agreement with Megan. The rapper and her team are asking that Akil delete his comments on her Instagram and stop discussing their professional relationship, even if it's positive.

"Whoa. First of all if you was really 'hurt' you could've text me this. Second you right it ain't a war bc we all kno I do my makeup and you touch it up or I let you start it and I finish it," Megan wrote in response to Akil.