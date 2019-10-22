With the year that Megan Thee Stallion has been having, it was only a matter of time before she was gracing the cover of Vogue. Well, she hasn't actually achieved that landmark yet, but she did take a step towards the eventual cover that will have jaws dropping in convenience stores across America. Meg shot some content with the fashion magazine - a 5-minute video that captures 24 hours in her shoes.

If you haven't already fallen in love with the Houston hottie, this clip will surely have that effect on you. Not long into it, she makes a deeply-relatable request of (or command to) her friends. "Ok, actually, how bout this? Everyone take a nap." Since this video was for Vogue, there is obviously some talk about Meg's hair and makeup routines. She proudly refers to herself as a "weavologist."

Jordyn Woods spends the day with the "Hot Girl Summer" rapper and we get a look behind-the-scenes of them taking a steamy photo that later broke Instagram. Our peak into Meg's life ends with her going horseback riding with the Compton Cowboys - a group of childhood friends that adopted equestrian culture as a means of setting a positive example for inner-city youth. "I'm the fucking stallion, of course I ride horses," Megan asserts.

Oh yeah, Megan also revealed that, aside from studying to get her degree in health administration, she's writing a script for a horror movie! Great news to receive during Spooky Girl Fall.