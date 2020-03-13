Megan Thee Stallion has been on the minds of many lately, whether it be for her debut album SUGA or the drama it took for her to even drop the project given the label woes she's currently dealing with by way of 1501. Either way, The New York Times Magazine saw fit to make her the focus of "The Music Issue" by putting the Houston-bred rap queen on the cover.



Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Meg talks about a series of things with the legendary publication, including her many alter egos, being a '90s baby and the musical influences that come with that and how trademarking "Hot Girl Summer" has her thinking extensively about the legacy she's building for herself over the next few decades.

Here's what Meg says of her Hot Girl legacy during her later years, via NYT Magazine:

All my life I’ve been a person who’s had my hands in a lot of things. I was a bill collector at one point. I was a bartender. When I started rapping and making money, I was like, “I’m going to use this to do the things I really want to do: Finish school and start my business.” I know I’m going to be an artist, and I’m going do something in the medical field. I don’t want to look up and be 40, and be like, “Damn, I wish I would’ve done that.”

While we're sure Megan will still be able to drop it low for the hotties in 20 years like she did at her "Ain't Shit Sweet" Hottie Party in NYC a few days ago (seen above), we can definitely see her equally finding success as Dr. Stallion as well.

Read Megan Thee Stallion's full cover story for The New York Times Magazine online by clicking here.