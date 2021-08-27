Megan Thee Stallion Joins BTS On "Butter (Remix)"

After engaging in a little legal drama with her label, Megan Thee Stallion’s addition to BTS’s “Butter” single has arrived. The Houston rapper has been at odds with 1501 Entertainment for some time and the two entities have appeared in court over her music more than once. The label attempted to thwart the release of her debut studio album Good News but failed, and the same happened with this “Butter (Remix).”

This week, Megan and 1501 were back in court but thankfully for the rapper, she reigned victoriously and her Pop collaboration has reached the masses. Megan has solidified herself as a commanding force in the Rap game, but her collaborations with Pop artists like BTS and Maroon 5 have expanded to her brand, allowing her to not only reach new audiences but new heights.

Stream BTS’s “Butter (Remix)” featuring Megan Thee Stallion and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Houston's finest, in the room with bosses

Make 'em all get ratchet in they suits and blouses

I remember writing flows in my room in college

Now I need global entry to the shows I'm rocking (Yeah)

Smooth like cocoa butter

My drip more than a puddle