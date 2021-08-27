mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Megan Thee Stallion Joins BTS On "Butter (Remix)"

Erika Marie
August 27, 2021 00:42
249 Views
06
3
YouTubeYouTube
YouTube

Butter (Remix)
BTS Feat. Megan Thee Stallion

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (7)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
7 MAKE IT STOP

After scoring a victory against her label, Megan's addition to BTS's hit was approved for release.


After engaging in a little legal drama with her label, Megan Thee Stallion’s addition to BTS’s “Butter” single has arrived. The Houston rapper has been at odds with 1501 Entertainment for some time and the two entities have appeared in court over her music more than once. The label attempted to thwart the release of her debut studio album Good News but failed, and the same happened with this “Butter (Remix).”

This week, Megan and 1501 were back in court but thankfully for the rapper, she reigned victoriously and her Pop collaboration has reached the masses. Megan has solidified herself as a commanding force in the Rap game, but her collaborations with Pop artists like BTS and Maroon 5 have expanded to her brand, allowing her to not only reach new audiences but new heights.

Stream BTS’s “Butter (Remix)” featuring Megan Thee Stallion and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Houston's finest, in the room with bosses
Make 'em all get ratchet in they suits and blouses
I remember writing flows in my room in college
Now I need global entry to the shows I'm rocking (Yeah)
Smooth like cocoa butter
My drip more than a puddle

BTS
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  6
  3
  249
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
BTS Megan Thee Stallion remix
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Megan Thee Stallion Joins BTS On "Butter (Remix)"
16
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject