We're approaching Suga season slowly but surely, and to hype her latest single and forthcoming project, Megan Thee Stallion hits The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon stage. The 24-year-old rapper has been making headlines lately as the world seems more consumed by her love life than her music. Her Super Bowl weekend G-Eazy rendezvous is now a viral moment of the past so it's time for the Houston Hottie to get back to business.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

Megan and her red pleather bodysuit delivered the heavily edited version of her profanity-laced, Tupac-sampled single "B.I.T.C.H." She kept her twerking to a minimum for the all-ages audience but still put all of her sexy on full display. Fans are preparing to see more of Suga, Megan's purported to alter ego that the rapper calls best friends with her previous persona Tina Snow.

Recently, Megan shared an Instagram clip of herself in the studio with Pharrell as they worked on a song for her upcoming Suga, adding this project to the growing list of anticipated records set to drop this year. Megan also shared with DJ Felli Fel that Suga is almost finished, but she just needs to ride around with some of the tracks before solidifying that the record is complete. Check out Megan Thee Stallion on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon below.