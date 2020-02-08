The Houston Hottie had a phenomenal breakout year in 2019 and Megan Thee Stallion isn't slowing down anytime soon. The southern rapper became a household in just 12 months, and in 2020 we'll be receiving her forthcoming project Suga that will highlight yet another one of her alter egos. When she plans on releasing that album is still a mystery, but she did share with DJ Felli Fel that she's still working on the record.



"I wanna say maybe almost done," Megan said of Suga. "I really like to sit with the tracks a little bit and write with them. I gotta ride around, like come up with some bars. It's easy for me to come up with melodies and stuff in the studio." She added, "I definitely gotta make it better, top it, or I gotta match my energy... I really love rap, so I wanna do better. I wanna outdo myself all the time."

The rapper also reflected on some difficulties she's had to face as her star continues to rise. Megan shared that oftentimes it's tough to figure out who comes in her life with sincere intentions and who's just there to take advantage. Additionally, Megan shared that she's still adjusting to navigating life following her mother's death in March 2019.

"I definitely still go through it every day," she said. "But I know how to keep going 'cause my mama would have wanted me to keep going. She would be like, 'Megan, get yo' ass up.' She was definitely hard on me and I just have her in the back of my head every day when I'm going through whatever the f*ck I'm going through."

She added that her mother helped put things into perspective so Megan wouldn't overreact. "I always try to keep my mama in the back of my head." Watch her interview with DJ Felli Fel below.