Megan Thee Stallion has long been a fan of gaming and anime, as made evident by her cosplays and frequent anime references. In “Girls In The Hood”, Meg references Naruto, rapping, “Pussy like a Wild Fox, looking for a Sasuke.”

For the August 2019 digital cover of Paper Magazine, Meg got fully in character for a cosplay of Todoroki from My Hero Academia. In November 2020, she teamed up with Mortal Kombat 11 to cosplay as one of her personal favorite characters from the game series, Mileena.

Megan spoke to UPROXX about why Mileena is her favorite character, saying, "You already know Mileena’s on some Real Hot Girl Sh*t! I have always loved Mileena because she presents as this really sexy, dominating character who has such allure, but underneath the mask and mystery, she’s also this super terrifying mutant. I like that when she takes her mask off in Mortal Kombat 11, she can eat all the characters… basically, she is a man-eater."

Being the busy woman she is, it’s surprising that Megan has time to watch anime or play video games between balancing school, home life, and writing music. She says that it’s all about priorities, explaining, “I find time to make it all happen because school is important to me and my grandmother and it was important to my mother.”

Meg also adds that gaming is a great way for her to escape the stressors of her daily life. “Gaming is an opportunity for me to escape. My mind is always working on what’s next… the next photoshoot, the next concert, the next music video, so for me, gaming is a way for me to relax and decompress.”

We’re glad that Thee Hot Girl has found ways to de-stress, and hopefully we can see some more cosplays from her soon.

