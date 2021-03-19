Megan Thee Stallion is now a Grammy-winning artist, and it doesn't look like anything can get her down as of late. In addition to taking home four new trophies on Sunday night's ceremony, Meg is also enjoying her new relationship with Pardison Fontaine, so over the past few days, she's been treating her Instagram followers with celebratory posts and her fair share of thirst traps. Now, just one day after dropping a steamy set of pictures, Megan Thee Stallion is back with a twerk-filled thirst trap video.

In addition the visual aspect of Megan Thee Stallion's new Instagram post, you can also hear the lyrics, "I'm the baddest bitch, who wanna fight about it?/Put 'em in the booth, I bet I'll take the title." Fans of Megan's debut studio album Good News likely recognized it as the album cut "What's New," a track that finds the Houston rapper in a carefree state while shrugging off her haters.

Judging from the flickers between shots of Thee Stallion outside and on what appears to be a production set, the Hot Girl may actually be teasing an upcoming music video for "What's New."

What do you think — is Megan Thee Stallion's latest IG tease just a thirst trap or is it probably a calculated way to promote her music?