Kodak Black has been on a mission to get his credit for starting some of the biggest trends in hip-hop. The Florida rapper is known across the world, but some of his catchphrases have allegedly been appropriated by other artists, whom Kodak claims have failed to give him the proper credit. At first, the recently-freed artist came for Pooh Shiesty, who was upset about Kodak saying he started the money-spreading trend. Then, he came for Megan Thee Stallion, rehashing his sentiment from last year that the rapper took his "drive the boat" phrase without showing any love.

"Make a whole career off of taking one Lil piece of my sh*t & I B Coming For My Money," he wrote in a since-deleted tweet about Megan allegedly appropriating his "drive the boat" slogan. "Baby ain't have to go out her way to give my credit but the opportunity came to her."

According to a new comment on Megan's Instagram page, Kodak wasn't really too serious about his rant aimed at the three-time Grammy Award winner, stepping back and congratulating her on her history-making night. "Congratulations Tho Lol I Just Be Bullsh*tting You Good Black Queen I Salute That Shit #KeepItUp," he wrote on a post about her new merch.



Instagram

It's probably for the best that Kodak Black ceases in his feud with Megan Thee Stallion, who has quickly gained favor with Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and other strong forces in the music industry. To say that Megan built her entire career off stealing the phrase is inaccurate and disrespectful to everything she has accomplished along the way. However, when the topic was initially brought up, Megan should probably have given Kodak some credit.

What do you think?