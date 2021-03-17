The Grammys may be over, but Megan Thee Stallion is still riding high from her big night. The Houston rapper took home three awards at Sunday's (March 14) ceremony, including Best New Artist, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance. She, along with the rest of the world, was surprised to see Beyoncé at the show and expressed her shock during her acceptance speech. Later, Megan and boyfriend Pardison Fontaine shared photos of how they enjoyed each other's company, and while the Good News rapper is loving her time in the sun, she had a message for her critics.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

"Ok I just finished shooting for the day now we abt to upload the new 'Road to thee Grammys' hottie world [hearts emoji][world emoji]," Megan tweeted this evening. Soon, her mentions were flooded by fans and detractors alike, especially considering how her controversial "WAP" performance with Cardi B has been trending all day. So, she popped back in with a message. "Don’t mention me if you not a hottie thanks."

"Before I go... y’all be acting like people force y’all to look at sh*t you don’t like," she quickly added. "If you like puppies follow puppy pages , if you like food follow food pages, if you like bad b*tches follow me [woman hair flip emoji] SIMPLE K BYE." Check out her posts below, including a little back and forth flirting between Meg and Pardi.