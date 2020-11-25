Her partnership with Fashion Nova pulled in over $1 million in just 24 hours, but not everyone is celebrating the line fronted by Megan Thee Stallion. A designer named Aazhia shared a screenshot to her Instagram page that showed her clothing items next to a piece from Megan's Fashion Nova collection. Aazhia claimed that Megan stole her design and passed it off for the online store, and in an interview with The Morning Hustle on Tuesday (November 24), the rapper denied that she took anything from anyone.

"A lot of times people say that they talked to somebody from my team," said Megan. "I don't know what year that was. What are you talking about? And a lot of times they won't even bring me—they don't tell me who they talkin' to. I'll probably never hear you... But, it's been a dress that has been done a lot over the years. So, I feel bad that people's initial reaction would be to just come at me like, 'Oh you a Black woman and you stealing from Black women.' I'm like damn, hold on. I don't know you."

"It's a way to come at people," the rapper continued. "If it would have been a real misunderstanding, I wouldn't have had a problem with saying, 'Oh, I'm sorry sis. Let me check my stylist, don't do that, it's not right. I would have had the dress taken down, whatever the money made from the dress, I would have gave the money to the girl if that was really something that she felt like was stolen from her. But I don't feel like that was anything."

The explanation wasn't good enough for Aazhia who returned with a response to Megan's interview. "I'm vexed because it's condescending, it's disrespectful, it's hypocritical," said Aazhia. "My dress is from the '90s. She also said in her opinion it's not stolen. That's what she said in the video, but she would have gave me money if I would have just came at her right. Excuse me? I'm confused."

Watch Megan Thee Stallion on The Morning Hustle below along with Aazhia's response.