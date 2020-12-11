The Hot Girl Coach is here to teach you how to embrace being yourself on Tinder.

If you want a chance at $10,000, you’ll have to say goodbye to your catfishing days. The Houston rapper and Tinder are motivating the Tinder community to “put yourself out there” in the #PYOTChallenge, a campaign that rewards authenticity among its users.

This is about more than just showing body-ody-ody. One hundred users will receive cash for disclosing their true selves using their Tinder bios.

"I want everyone to be comfortable sharing their authentic self online," Megan said in a press release. "That’s why I’m partnering with Tinder to give away $1 MILLION to celebrate the people who are putting themselves out there in a real way. By celebrating those who are already doing the hard work, we want to encourage more people to feel confident in who they are."

The challenge begins today and ends on December 31st. The rules to enter in the challenge are simple:

1. Make a Tinder profile (bio and photos) that reflects their authentic selves.

2. Take a screenshot or video of the profile.

3. Post the screenshot to their public Instagram account using the hashtags #PYOTChallenge and #challenge. The posts most also tag @tinder.



