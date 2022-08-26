In a mainstream culture that is ruled by social media, it's not difficult for a viral moment to cause real-world chaos for artists. Millions of people log into their favorite platforms to deliver hot takes every single day, and often, many of those opinions are created to cause division. We've witnessed rappers get themselves entangled in unnecessary beefs due to their fans instigating arguments, but according to Yung Miami and Megan Thee Stallion, the ladies of Rap have a camaraderie despite being pitted against one another.

"I feel like, just friends in general, like, when you know your friend might not feel like so good about somebody, do you like, go out your way to be like, 'Okay, b*tch, I'm not f*ckin' with you. Period," Megan asked Miami on the Caresha Please podcast.



Ethan Miller / Staff / Getty Images

"I feel like, when you know one person got beef with another person, you wanna be loyal," Yung Miami replied. "You wanna not really get into what they got going on because it's like, if JT don't f*ck with somebody, I don't f*ck with you." Megan jumped in to say, "That's different, that's like your real [friend]." It seemed that the Houston hitmaker was referencing other artists that aren't necessarily best friends that someone grew up with.

Yung Miami said in those situations, she just doesn't get involved because any tension between two other people has nothing to do with her. Megan agreed.

"If y'all got what y'all got goin' on, it's okay for me to like both of y'all," said Miami. Megan added, "I feel like everybody—I feel like, this generation of girls, like, it's kinda reminding me of how the girls was in the '90s. I feel like the girls back then, like, they didn't even—if they even wasn't on the song, they would still be at the video shoot, you know what I'm sayin'?"

"It's starting to get back like that," said the Trauamzine rapper. She believes that all of the current women in Rap who have been dominating the charts have their own unique sounds and approaches, so it isn't as if anyone is stepping on another's toes. Both women consented that it seems as if fanbases pit women against each other, and they used the "Hot Girl Summer vs. City Girl Summer" debacle as an example.

