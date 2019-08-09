People will speak about Nicki Minaj and Cardi B as arch enemies until the end of time. Sure, it's true that the two women have faced off in the past and literally have come to blows, but they've seemed as if they've moved on from their conflict, at least publicly, as one hasn't taken shots at the other in some time. However, there are fans and trolls who want there to be ongoing friction, but Megan Thee Stallion isn't going to let anyone cause division in her circle.

The "Big Ole Freak" rapper dropped off her Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign-assisted single "Hot Girl Summer" on Friday morning, and already there are questions regarding her possibly collaborating with Cardi in the future. Megan sat down with E! News and cleared the air on any rumors, saying that she's a fan of the "Press" rapper and would love to work with her.

"I really hate the fact that...it's really a lot of the fans," Megan said. "They really make it seem like you're picking sides. I really, really, really like both of them. They're two different people. Two different rappers. It's not even the same, so like, I feel like we need to stop trying to compare them. I love both of them so I would definitely like to collab with Cardi, too."

The collaboration requests may be rolling in, but Megan shared that if she had to work with someone who wasn't a rapper, then it would be Rihanna. Fans have been waiting on the Fenty Queen to release music to quench their thirsts, even if it's a water droplet, but Rihanna continues to make them wait. Megan did admit that her Houston hometown sister Beyoncé is another artist on her Bucket List, but Bey can't be counted as a non-rapper because she'd been known to spit a few bars in her time.