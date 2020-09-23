Young Thug hasn't dropped this year, despite speculation in August that he was going to bless us with a new body of work. He's delivered several stand out guest features over the course of 2020 and a few singles. Overall, it seems like he's been focusing on collaborating with other artists more than putting out an album and it appears he has a huge track on the way with Megan Thee Stallion. A photo shared to 300 Ent. and YSL's IG pages revealed that both artists were recently locked in the studio.

Megan Thee Stallion released her EP Suga earlier this year in the midst of her lawsuit against her label, 1501 Certified Ent. Unfortunately, it appears that the label issues could be presenting a major hurdle in releasing her debut album. Whether the Thug collab if meant for the project is unclear but Meg has been dropping tons of music over the months so it would not be surprising if we get to hear what they've been working on sooner rather than later.

Meg is just the latest collaboration Thug has under his belt. Jim Jones and Thug were recently spotted in the studio with a snippet of the collab surfacing on the 'Gram shortly after. Polo G also revealed that he's been locked in with Thug. When we'll hear those collabs are unclear but we're certainly excited to hear whatever Thug has been working on.