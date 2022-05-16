Whenever Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly take on a red carpet together, you can guarantee two things – first, they'll always arrive in style, and second, shortly after, dozens of headlines will be generated based on whatever antics the eccentric couple pulls off. Most recently, the internet has been talking about some NSFW texts that the Transformers star shared from their weekend in Vegas for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

"An introvert in Vegas for three days during eclipse season," the 36-year-old wrote in the caption of her latest photo dump. "Just SO much crying in the shower."

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The first few of her uploads see Fox snapping selfies or posing with her rockstar fiancé. After a stunning selfie, she slipped in a screenshot of a conversation with an anonymous friend – perhaps her stylist – which shows her sending a video of a glamorous blue catsuit followed by a 2:08 AM text that asks, "Was this blue outfit expensive? Because we just cut a hole in the crotch so we could have sex."

"I hate you. I'll fix it," they responded with a row of crying from laughing emojis. Clearly, Fox's over 20 million IG followers were taken aback by the secrets of her sex life. "WHAT IS THAT TEXT??" one user asked.





Others added, "CUT A HOLE MEGAN??? CMON BABY," and "Everything I know about this relationship has been completely against my will."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Just a few days before the BBMAs, Fox and MGK stole the show at the red carpet premiere of their Good Mourning movie, which the father of one revealed was inspired by what he thought was a breakup text from his partner – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

