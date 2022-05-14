Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are more than just lovers, they're also creative collaborators. For their most recent project, the soon-to-be-married duo star in Good Mourning, which the rapper-turned-rocker recently revealed was actually inspired by the time he thought that his fiancée was dumping him over text.

"I wrote the movie for her because she was unknowingly the cause of the spiral. She sent me a text just like in the movie," MGK told Extra of the stoner comedy which he both directed and starred in at the premiere earlier this week.

"[My character] spirals over a text that he doesn’t really understand and he can’t get a hold of her, and that was what was happening to me," the father of one recalled, adding that he usually writes music to help get his feelings out, but this time around, he needed something different. "I was, like, spiralling so hard. I needed somewhere else to go with it. I was like, 'I'm just gonna write a movie.'"

When he shared his script with the Transformers actress, MGK said that Fox asked him, "This is what you were thinking the whole time?"

As per Page Six, Kelly plays the role of London Clash on-screen, whose life is "turned upside down when he must choose between pursuing his one true love and landing a life-changing, starring role in a major motion picture."

Other famous faces who appear in Good Mourning include Dove Cameron, Becky G, Whitney Cummings, and Pete Davidson, who just so happens to be one of the director's closest friends.

"We were supposed to shoot for eight hours, it turned into like 16 hours because we couldn’t stop laughing," MGK told the media. "[Pete] was improvising when I was in the editing station. I was like, 'OK, we got to keep that, we got to keep that, too.' Everything he said was hilarious."

When they walked the red carpet, Fox and her man looked pretty in pink, with the actress wearing a fully embellished Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini gown and Colson Baker opting for a sharp double-breasted Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo.





Good Mourning will be available in theatres and on-demand on May 20th. Do you plan to check it out? Sound off in the comment section below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

