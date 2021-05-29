We often hear about contentious relationships between exes who co-parent, but Meek Mill and Milan Harris are doing just fine. While they were together, the pair kept details of their relationship close to the chest, including Milan's pregnancy, but after they decided to part ways, they've kept things cordial. Neither party has directly addressed the other in a negative light and if the two are to be believed, Milan even bought the rapper a new ride.

On Instagram, Meek took to his Stories to share a photo of a car with a big red bow on top. "Thank you BM @iammilanroug," Meek wrote over the images.



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

On her page, Milan reshared the post and added, "You're welcome BD." Then, Meek stirred things up on Twitter when he wrote, "I need vibrating panties with the remote lol they on Amazon? Lol." Some people began speculating whether or not Meek and Milan have reunited, but even if they did, it doesn't seem that they would alert the masses. Regardless, timelines lit up with jokes pointed toward the rapper.

After catching a few hits over his tweet, Meek brushed it all off with a series of crying laughing emojis. Check it all out below.



