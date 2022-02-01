Meek Mill went on a rant regarding Atlantic Records' treatment of their artists on Twitter, Tuesday. The Philadelphia rapper says that the label deliberately put a strain on his relationship with Roddy Ricch and Rick Ross.

"So look I made Atlantic records 100’s of millions and let them rape me out out Roddy a artist they came to me about in jail … they still saying I can’t drop music until 9 months after my last album got blackballed just wrapped buildings and Nina art with talent …" Mill wrote in his first tweet.

He explained: "Roddy my youngin still …. But that label seperated us instantly when the millions came in from him… same thing they tried to do with me and rozay … it takes a long time to catch up too because most of em tied in for the love of some money …artist scared to speak up."



Mill wasn't the only artist to take issue with Atlantic on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, NBA YoungBoy posted a statement on his YouTube community page calling out the label for similarly "blackballing" his new album, Colors.

Mill added a call to action for other artists to speak up against manipulative labels: "If I didn’t have millions I’d prolly do something crazy …. They out smarting young black kids taking advantage and calling it business! Other artist speak up and tell the truth while you winning not when you down!"

Check out all of Mill's tweets from Tuesday regarding Atlantic below.

