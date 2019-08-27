After spending all of his adult life on probation, Meek Mill learned a few weeks ago that his case would be handed to a new judge after it was determined that Judge Genece Brinkley had not been fair to the Philadelphia rapper. It only took a little while before a decision was reached in his longstanding case, which has dragged on since his 2007 arrest. As reported by numerous sources including Complex, Meek's case has officially come to a close today after the recording artist entered a guilty plea to a misdemeanor gun charge. All other charges against him have been dropped.



Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

While the guilty plea may be confusing to some, it was revealed that Meek and the prosecutors reached a deal on that matter, facilitating the process. Meek issued the following statement:

"I'm extremely grateful that my long legal battle is finally behind me and I appreciate that it has sparked a much-needed discussion about probation reform and the inequalities that exist within our two Americas. I have always told the truth—that as a teenager, who saw many around me die from senseless gun violence, I carried a gun for protection. I take responsibility for that and—in conjunction with my work on the REFORM Alliance—I'll continue to use my platform to make communities safer and reform our criminal justice system."

This is a huge moment in the life of Meek Mill. We're sure he'll be doing a lot of celebrating this week. While he might feel like being a little reckless, we would advise not to try out any wheelies on his bike... we all know how that ended last time.

Congratulations to Meek Mill and his legal team!