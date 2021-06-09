Robert Kraft reached a milestone 80 years old recently. With the help of his famous friends, he's been having a blast celebrating. Earlier this week, Jay-Z, Meek Mill, and Michael Rubin, who are fellow members of the REFORM alliance, gifted the New England Patriots a rare blue Bentley.

"How the fudge did you get it? 'Cause we couldn't get it," Kraft remarked the billionaire after receiving the gift. "We got resources," Rubin responded. To continue the celebrations, the REFORM Alliance crew, along with Lil Baby and others, linked up courtside at the Sixers vs. Hawks game last night in Philly.



"Sixers vs hawks game," penned the "Going Bad" artist in the caption of a photo set showing the night's events. Beginning the photoset with a solo shot throwing up peace signs, he followed up with a shot of himself, Michael Rubin, and 4PF's very own Lil Baby posing on the court for a photo.

In the next shot, Rubin, Kraft, Meek, and Baby all sit alongside each other in courtside seats. He also shared a subsequent shot of him and fellow REFORM Alliance members alongside fellow artist and Philadelphia native Tierra Whack.

It looks like Robert Kraft is surely having a blast celebrating his 80th birthday.