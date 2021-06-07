Meek Mill has been a strong voice in the fight for criminal justice reform, using his own life story as the blueprint to his activism around the country. As he continues to speak up for his community, Meek commented on the senseless gun violence happening in his hometown after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed, urging lawmakers to consider making changes to protect the youth.

After a teenage boy was reportedly shot thirteen times over the weekend in Philadelphia, Meek Mill tweeted that there needs to be a change, advocating for different gun laws in Philly.



Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

"If we having 500 murders a year in Philly why isn’t it legal to open carry and protect yourself," asked Meek. "You can’t even protect yourself in a deadly neighborhood so y’all force kids to break the law for protecting themselves.... lil kids get done like this everyday!"

As people responded to his post, quoting Lil Uzi Vert's lyrics about the violence in Philly, rapping "I'm used to the murders, I'm from Philly," Meek responded, "That wasn’t just a bar!"

It was a deadly weekend in different parts of the nation, with Chicago experiencing many shootings this weekend. The city was trending on Twitter as residents of the Illinois city commented on the dozens of gun-related incidents that happened over forty-eight hours.

What do you think of Meek Mill's proposition? Do you agree that gun laws should be changed in Philadelphia, Chicago, and other cities that experience a higher rate of gun violence?