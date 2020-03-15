Meek Mill is living it up right now, and he looks to be doing so down in the Bahamas. The hip-hop superstar has been sharing various clips while vacationing at the tropical paradise this past week, and on Sunday, footage surfaced of Meek and some lady friends hilariously attempting to do the #OutWestChallenge from TikTok.

The dance itself is to Jackboys & Young Thug’s “Out West” record, while you bounce your shoulders back & forth and toss your arms opposite direction, before eventually throwing your hands up and shaking your hips. Its a viral dance craze that has gotten a ton of attention on TikTok & Triller recently, and it was only right Meek try his attempt at it while on vacation.

While he may not have the rhythm and timing down, Meek was all smiles and having a ton of fun while dancing to “Out West.” Check out the hilarious attempt (below) and sound off in the comments.

Elsewhere, Meek also paid tribute to Pop Smoke, playing & dancing along to the late rapper's music this weekend down in the Bahamas, which you can see for yourself (below).