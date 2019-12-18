We keep being given more evidence that Diddy's 50th birthday party was the biggest party of the year and it keeps making us feel more lame for not being there. The party was held at his Holmby Hills mansion on Saturday night and photos and videos keep popping up on our social media feeds to show us how many cool people were there and how much fun they had. The guestlist consisted of Jay-Z, Kanye West, Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Dr. Dre, Cardi B, Offset, Pharrell Williams, Post Malone, Chadwick Boseman, Tyga, Tyler Perry, Kobe, Machine Gun Kelly, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and many more. Mary J Blige, Usher, Lil Kim, and Doug E. Fresh entertained these celebs with performances.

Alcohol was obviously flowing at a milestone event like this and Meek Mill seems to have taken advantage of the open bar. A video shows him freestyling over Luther Vandross' classic "Never Too Much", with Diddy by his side and a crowd of people surrounding them. Since we weren't there, we can't really attest to Meek's level of drunkeness, but he's holding a drink in his hand and gleefully freestyling to a room filled with music industry elite. He had to have been a bit buzzed. Either way, he still managed to find a pocket and deliver some solid bars.

In other Meek Mill news, he revealed today that he's cooking something up with Justin Timberlake.