Meek Mill Drops Visual To "On My Soul" With Clips Showing Drake, Swizz Beatz, Jay-Z, Bobby Shmurda

It has been a celebratory evening for Meek Mill as the Philly rapper had been counting down the seconds until the arrival of his album, Expensive Pain. The record features Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Kehlani, A$AP Ferg, Moneybagg Yo, Giggs, Young Thug, Vory, Lil Uzi Vert, and Brent Faiyaz, but when it came to sharing the next single pulled from the project, Meek wanted to go at it alone.

Along with the arrival of Expensive Pain comes the visual to "On My Soul," a Fuse 808-produced track where we find Meek reflecting on his upbringing. The visual is filled with home footage of a young Meek hanging with his friends on his block, and those nostalgic clips are entwined with the modern Meek spending time with his crew both in his old hood and the studio.

Fans are already eating up Expensive Pain, so watch the visual for "On My Soul" and share your thoughts about the album. Also, make sure to count up the cameos that you find in the music video including Drake, Bobby Shmurda, Jay-Z, and Swizz Beatz.

Quotable Lyrics

Everybody prayin' I don't go back, but it's like, what you want me to do?

And leave my people?

And I can't leave my people, got that eye of the eagle

My homie wanted the Bentley but he died in the Regal

And I ain't never sell no heroin, auntie died from the needle

If you my opp, my daddy dyin' to meet you