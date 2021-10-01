Meek Mill Drops "Expensive Pain" Ft. Young Thug, Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, Kehlani, & More

He gave himself his own flowers in a recent social media post, and Meek Mill is ready to share the music he has been working on. The Philly rapper may steal attention over his funny tweets, viral moments, or internet beefs, but Meek is serious about his music. On Friday (October 1), he rang in a new month by delivering Expensive Pain.

We haven't received a full-length studio album from Meek since the 2018 release of his acclaimed Championships, and fans are wondering if he can match the successes of that project. Expensive Pain features looks from Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Kehlani, A$AP Ferg, Moneybagg Yo, Giggs, Young Thug, Vory, Lil Uzi Vert, and Brent Faiyaz.

Stream Expensive Pain and let us know where you believe this one stands against Meek's other albums.

Tracklist

1. Hate On Me (Intro)

2. Outside (100 MPH)

3. On My Soul

4. Sharing Locations ft. Lil Durk, Lil Baby

5. Expensive Pain

6. Ride For You ft. Kehlani

7. Me (FWM) ft. A$AP Ferg

8. Hot ft. Moneybagg Yo

9. Love Train

10. Northside Southside ft. Giggs

11. We Slide ft. Young Thug

12. Tweaking ft. Vory

13. Love Money

14. Blue Notes 2 ft. Lil Uzi Vert

15. Angels (RIP Lil Snupe)

16. Cold Hearted III

17. Halo ft. Brent Faiyaz

18. Flamerz Flow (Bonus)