Philadelphia is where Meek Mill calls his stomping grounds, and the rapper never hesitates to stand up for the City of Brotherly Love. However, Meek also doesn't bite his tongue when it comes to calling out citizens of Philly over situations that he believes are hindering the growth of the city. On Tuesday (March 31), Meek tweeted a few messages about the streets he loves, calling on residents to think long and hard about the violence that has infected Philadelphia.



Tasos Katopodis / Stringer / Getty Images

The rapper retweeted a link to a news report about a gunman at a birthday party who shot a two-year-old, two teenage girls, and two women. "The amount of animosity built up in my hood got the young bulls killing each other 200mph while a virus chasing their parents down to kill them too!" Meek Mill wrote. "Somebody gotta identify what happened to our mindframe in certain cities! The hate level too high for blacks."

"One day we gotta have the convo about the hood mindframe n#%gas being brainwashed to fail," he added. "Simple as- if you went to jail 5 times for selling dope try weed or a job 'switch it up' if you got shot on that corner twice 'it’s ya life' try a new area ... at least try to win!... I’m speaking on my city.. I just know we smarter than that!" Check out Meek's tweets below and let us know if you agree with him.