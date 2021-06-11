Meek Mill's prison reform efforts continue to pay off. His latest win for prison reform laws occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The "All Eyez On You" rapper linked up with Virginia Governor Ralph Northam for the public signing of HB 2038, a legislative bill that serves the purpose of making improvements to Virginia's probation system by limiting the amount of time of active incarceration that can result from a probation violation.

At the signing ceremony, Mill commented on Virginia's latest decision. While speaking to the crowd, the "Dreams and Nightmares" rapper said "Of course I'm not perfect, but being in situations like this will make me become better and speed up the process. I'll make sure I'll be able to deliver and close every bridge I can to help fix the system." Mill also spoke to the crowd about his experiences with the justice system and how he's in a position that allows him to help make a difference in important matters.

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

This is just the latest victory for Meek Mill's quest for prison reform laws. On January 23rd, 2019, Mill, along with friends Jay-Z and Michael Rubin, co-founded the REFORM Alliance. Through the REFORM Alliance, Mill has been working steadily to help and support matters regarding the justice system and prison reform.

In November of 2018, Mill penned an op-ed about criminal justice reform laws in the New York Times. He's been a long-time advocate and has been vocal about his own imprisonment that occurred from late 2017 to April of 2018. Last year, the "Going Bad" rapper proceeded to call out his hometown about the "senseless violence" that was happening during the Pandemic.

