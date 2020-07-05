The battle between 50 Cent and Meek Mill has gone on for a few years, though it seemed like they buried the hatchet at one point. That might not be the case, especially in the wake of Meek Mill vs. 6ix9ine/Akademiks. Over the past month and some change since 6ix9ine's release on house arrest, Meek Mill has been campaigning against the federal informant, though Fif was quick to point out the hypocrisy in Meek's stance on the latest episode of Young Money Radio.

"I'm just gonna say, if you represent prison reform, how do you sign to a correctional officer and you managed by a snitch? Help me, help me with this man. I just look at certain shit and I go, 'Wait, how is that?'" Fif asked Wayne.

As the clip circulated on Akademiks' IG page, Meek's mortal nemesis chimed in on the comments, demanding that he keep the same energy. "@meekmill keep the same energy u had for Akademiks for 50," wrote 6ix9ine in the comments, though even Fif has distanced himself from the boy he once claimed was his son.

Of course, this was a slight at Meek Mill and his MMG label head, Rick Ross who 50 Cent has been warring with for years. Meek caught wind of the comments and responded on Twitter. "They tryna group up on cuz," he tweeted. "corny n***az lol."

The back-and-forth is getting kind of old at this point, though it's doubtful it'll die down anytime soon.